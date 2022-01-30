AFC Conference Championship: Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

The AFC’s Conference Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals is the first of the two Championship games today, with the winner of this game determining the AFC’s entrant into this year's Super Bowl.

The Cheifs began their 2021 playoff campaign as the AFC West champions and as the number two seed in the AFC’s playoffs behind only the Tennessee Titans. During the regular season, the Chiefs went 12 and 5, were ranked 3rd in offensive yards per game (405.4) and 4th in points per game (28.2). On defense, the Chiefs were ranked 27th in yards surrendered per game (368.24) but seemed to have had more of a bend don’t break kind of defense ranking 8th in points surrendered per game (21.4).

The Bengals went into the playoffs also as Divisional Champions having won the AFC North behind their 10 and 7 records. Their divisional win and their record gave them the fourth overall AFC playoff seed. The Bengals offense was ranked 10th on the season in yards gained per game (385.2) and an even better 7th overall in points scored per game (27.1) Defensively the Bengals held opponents to the 18th most yards per game (350.82) and the 17th most points per contest (22.1).

The postseason for the Chiefs this far has seen them defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 42 to 21 in the Wildcard round before defeating the Buffalo Bills last weekend, 42 to 36 in the Divisional round. The Bengals began their playoff run by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wildcard round, 26 to 19. Last week they bounced the top seed Tennessee Titans in the Divisional round by a 19 to 16 score.

Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) 1st AFC North @ Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) 1st AFC West