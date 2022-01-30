Raiders hiring Josh McDaniels as head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to be the fourth team this offseason to hire a new head coach. After the Denver Broncos added former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, the Chicago Bears made a deal with former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, and the New York Giants hired former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the Raiders are hiring New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McDaniels has spent the majority of his 22 years as a coach with the Patriots. He started as a graduate assistant with Michigan State in 1999, then, after a year off, was added as a personnel assistant with New England in 2001. He then became a defensive assistant in 2002, moving to be the Patriots’ quarterbacks coach in 2004. In 2005 he added offensive coordinator duties, holding both positions until being hired as the head coach of the Broncos in 2009. In 2011, the St. Louis Rams hied him as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after he was fired by the Broncos, then he returned to the Patriots in 2012, returning to being the team’s offensive coordinator an quarterbacks coach. He dropped the quarterbacks coach responsibilities in 2020, then picked it back up in 2021.

He was named the Indianapolis Colts head coach in 2018, but later that day backed out of the deal and returned to the Patriots.

The Raiders spent most of the 2021 season under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia after Jon Gruden resigned after five games. Las Vegas finished the year 10-7, losing in the Wildcard round of the playoffs.

Update: The hiring of McDaniels is paired with the Raiders also hiring Dave Ziegler, the Patriots’ director of player personnel, as their new general manager.