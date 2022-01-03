Patriots favored over Dolphins in Week 18 matchup

In Week 1, the Miami Dolphins beat the New England Patriots to start the 2021 regular season. Now, 17 weeks later, the two AFC East rivals will meet in the regular-season finale. As the 2021 regular season comes to a close, the Dolphins have been eliminated from the postseason, while the Patriots are locked into the playoffs and could fight their way back to an AFC East division title. Will the Dolphins be able to complete a season sweep of the Patriots? Will New England, with a division title on the line, come out firing against a Miami team that has nothing for which to play?

The point spread seems to believe this is the Patriots’ game easily. According to Sunday night’s opening line for the game from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots were favored by 5.5 for the game. By Monday morning, the line had moved to 6.5 points in favor of New England. Given this is a home game for the Dolphins, that is a big line.

The over/under for the game is currently set at 40 points.

Will the Dolphins be able to pull off an upset? Will the line continue to grow in New England’s favor?