Monday Night Football: Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game will serve as the last Monday night game of the NFL’s 2021 season. Next week's NFL games, the final week of the season, will have all games played on either Saturday or Sunday. This evening's Monday Night Football game features two AFC North teams. The Cleveland Browns will travel one state over to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this evening.

The Steelers enter the week as the second-place team in their division. The Steelers are also still alive in the playoff hunt and before this evening's game hold the 9th spot in the AFC’s playoff standings. Another big storyline that will be talked about this evening to the point that you are tired of hearing about it before the first quarter is even halfway over, is the fact that tonight’s game may serve as starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game for the Steelers. The rumor that this would be Big Ben’s final season has been swirling around for months now.

The Browns come into this week as the fourth and last-place team in their division. They have already been eliminated from the playoffs this season. The only motivation now for the Browns is by serving as spoilers by upsetting others' playoff chances and a win tonight could be the end of the playoff chase for the Steelers this season.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game, any of the other action from around the NFL this past weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins.

Cleveland Browns (7-8) 4th AFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) 2nd NFC North