NFL moves Dolphins vs. Patriots in Week 18

The Miami Dolphins were hoping to play a meaningful game with playoff implications in Week 18 when they hosted the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Unfortunately, the Dolphins won’t have a chance at the postseason like they once imagined, but the NFL has decided to move the start time to 4:25 PM EST.

According to the Miami Dolphins official Twitter account.

The NFL has announced that our Week 18 game against the Patriots on January 9th has been moved to 4:25 pm. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 3, 2022

For the second straight year, with the playoffs on the line, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins offense failed to show up in January. In addition to Miami’s sputtering offense, the defense got gashed on the ground and allowed the Titans to score 34 points—eliminating Miami from playoff contention.

The game in Week 18 might not have playoff implications, but hey, at least they’re wearing their throwbacks! /s

