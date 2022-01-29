Tom Brady retiring after 22 seasons

Tom Brady is retiring. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter have reported the second greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL will hang up his cleats after 22 seasons. The news comes a week after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the DIvisional Round of the playoffs. Brady and the Buccaneers had been hoping to repeat as Super Bowl champions this season.

Brady began his career as a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots out of Michigan. Over 22 years, he became a seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time NFL MVP, the 2009 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, three-time First-Team All-Pro selection, three-time Second-Team All-Pro selection, and a 15-time Pro Bowl selection. He led the league in touchdown passes five times, in passing yards four times, and in passer rating twice. He was named to the 2000s and 2010s All-Decade Team. He has the NFL records for most career wins as a quarterback (243), passing attempts (11,317), passing completions (7,263), passing touchdowns (624), and passing yards (84,520).

And, he was almost as good as Dan Marino. Almost.

Brady proved to the be scourge of the AFC East with the Patriots. As a starter, Brady led the Patriots to 17 division titles in 20 season. He moved to the Buccaneers in 2020, winning the Super Bowl in his first season there, then back into the playoffs this year.

As Dolphins fans, we have clearly learned to hate Brady over the course of his career. But, his retirement is a big deal for the NFL and it will seem odd to not have him playing somewhere. Clearly, he will be a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection - so Patriots fans can already start planning their trip to Canton for the induction ceremony in August 2027. The Patriots can probably count on being selected to play in the Hall of Fame game that year as well (against the Buccaneers?).

It has been a long career for Brady, who has done things no other quarterback has ever done. Congratulations to him for retiring. It really is a day of mixed feelings - finally we do not have to see him on the field any longer...but we also do not get to see sad Brady any longer, either.

