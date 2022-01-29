NFL Playoffs 2022 Conference Championships winners picks: Straight up, against the spread, over/under

Three games remain in the 2021 NFL season, this weekend’s two Conference Championship games and the Super Bowl in two weeks. Who will make it to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles? Tomorrow’s games will decide.

As we have here on The Phinsider all year, we continue with our winners picks pool for the 2021-2022 NFL season. As we come down to three games remaining on the year, our winner of the pool is still in doubt. James McKinney and Marek Brave are within a half game of each other. Meanwhile, Kevin Nogle and Justin Hier are battling it out in the third and fourth positions.

We primarily focus on the straight-up winners picks, but we do have some contributors who also make picks against the spread and over/under picks. You can check out those picks using the tabs at the top of the table below. You can get the latest odds for each game over at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

For the Divisional Round, Nogle came away with a 2-2 record, while McKinney was 1-3 and Brave went 0-4. Hier missed getting in his Saturday picks, so he only made predictions for the two Sunday games, going 1-1.

Through the Divisional round our standings are:

James McKinney 180-100-1 (64.2%)*

Marek Brave 180-101-1 (64.0%)

Justin Hier 173-104-1 (62.4%)*

Kevin Nogle 174-107-1 (61.9%)

*McKinney missed a Thursday game during the season and Hier missed two and two games in the playoffs, giving them fewer games in the standings.

CT Smith and Josh Houtz made picks throughout the year, but were not able to make picks every week. Their records are:

CT Smith 149-90-1 (62.3%)

Josh Houtz 81-51-1 (61.3%)

On to this week’s picks. Check out all of our predictions using the chart below. Thanks to TallySight.com for the widget: