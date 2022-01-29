NFL Playoffs 2022: Chiefs, Rams favored in Championship games

During last week’s Division Round of the NFL Playoffs, three of the four games featured the away - and lower seeded - team come away with an upset victory. Now, as we head into the Conference Championship round, will that trend continue? Sunday’s schedule begins with the AFC Championship featuring the Cincinnati Bengals at the Kansas City Chiefs. On the other side of the bracket, the San Francisco 49ers will head down the California coast to visit the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

According to the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the home team in both contests should come away with the win. If those results were to happen, that would push the Chiefs to their third straight Super Bowl, while the Rams would become just the second team in league history to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won last year’s Super Bowl at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. The Chiefs are giving the Bengals seven points, while the Rams are giving 3.5 points to the 49ers.

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

3 p.m. Eastern, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

Sunny, 42°F degrees

Chiefs -7, 54.5 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

CBS, Paramount+, FuboTV

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (4) Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

6:30 p.m. Eastern, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

Clear, 59°F degrees

Rams -3.5, 46 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

FOX, FuboTV