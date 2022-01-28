Brian Daboll set to be Giants head coach

The Miami Dolphins have progressed to their second round of interviews with finalists for their head coaching vacancy. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are all believed to be on the list to get another chance to impress the Dolphins and, ultimately, land the job. Daboll has been considered the favorite to get the position, but it appears he is no longer in contention.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New York Giants have completed their interview with Daboll and are now working a contract to make him their new head coach. Fellow NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero added that, not only were the Dolphins targeting Daboll, but the New Orleans Saints were also looking to interview him.

Daboll’s deal with the Giants is not completed, according to reports, but unless somethig dramatic happens, the two sides should reach a deal. This will mark the first time Daboll, 46, has served as a head coach. He began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at William & Mary in 1997. He then served as a graduate assistant at Michigan State from 1998 through 1999. He joined the New England Patriots in 2000 as a defensive assistant, then moved to be the team’s wide receivers coach in 2002. In 2007, he was hired by the New York Jets as the team’s quarterbacks coach, then became the Cleveland Browns’ offensive coordinator in 2009. In 2011, he spent a season as the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator, then moved to the Kansas City Chiefs in the same position for the 2012 season. He returned to the Patriots in 2013 as the team’s tight ends coach. In 2017, he spent as season as the University of Alabama offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before completing the tour of the AFC East when he was hired as the Bills’ offensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami likely will continue to look toward Moore and McDaniel over the next few days, though other potential hires could enter into the conversation if neither of those two solidfy their candidacy. The Giants are now the third team this year to hire their new head coach, joining the Chicago Bears hiring Matt Eberflus and the Denver Broncos hiring Nathaniel Hackett.

