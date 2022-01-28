Dolphins begin their 2nd round of head-coaching interviews

While the Dolphins have been relatively quiet in their head coaching search so far, they will begin their 2nd round of interviews early next week, starting with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

The #Dolphins have now officially requested to interview #Bills OC Brian Daboll a second time, source said. Should be early next week… unless he gets the #Giants job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2022

Daboll was previously rumored to be the clear favorite to land the the job, but it’s unclear whether those rumors are still true, or if they held any truth in the first place. Daboll does have history with the Dolphins, serving as Miami’s offensive coordinator in 2011 under Tony Sparano. Miami finished 20th in total offense under Daboll in 2011, an 10-spot improvement from the previous year.

Perhaps more importantly though, is that Daboll has plenty of history with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. The pair worked together in 2017 at Alabama, where Daboll served as offensive coordinator under Nick Saban and helped lead Alabama to a national title. It’s no secret that Daboll is a big fan of Tua, and the connection between the two could be a huge factor in Miami’s search for a new head coach. If Miami wants to stick with Tua, and all signs currently suggest they do, then Brian Daboll could be a fantastic option.

Miami has also planned a second interview with Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, as per Ed Werder of ESPN.

Source: #Dolphins planning second interview with #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore about their head-coaching position early next week. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 28, 2022

Moore is still only 33 years of age, but has been a key part of Dallas’ offense these past few years. Under Moore’s play-calling, Dallas’ offense has been one of the league’s best in terms of points scored and yards gained. But, whether that’s down to sheer talent of the Cowboys or Kellen Moore himself, is unclear at the moment.

Moore has no prior history with the Dolphins, but bounced around the NFL as a backup QB from 2012-2018. Funny enough, Moore was the last left-handed QB to start in the NFL until...that’s right, Tua Tagovailoa. After retiring in 2018, Moore joined the Cowboys as their quarterbacks coach, before eventually being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.

Regardless of who Miami chooses, reports suggest that all of Miami’s candidates would be willing to keep Miami’s current defensive staff in place. Now, whether that’s a smart decision, I’m not entirely sure. While the Dolphins’ defense did make a massive improvement in the 2nd-half of last season, most of that is due to former head coach Brian Flores, who took over defensive play-calling around Week 8.

After a seemingly random start to their coaching search, it’s obvious Miami is now leaning towards an offensive-minded head coach for next year. Whether that be Daboll, Moore, or even Mike McDaniel, it’s clear the Dolphins want an offensive guru at the helm for the foreseeable future.