RAPOPORT | Dolphins eye three HC candidates with second interviews ‘early next week’

What in tarnation!

It seems like just yesterday I was writing an article about a #sauce that said Brian Daboll was the favorite to land in Miami. I even updated the article three times because sources kept emerging and Leonard himself kept dropping the heat.

Nevertheless, one full day after Daboll was believed to be the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said:

“Wait a second, not so fast.”

According to the great RapSheet, the Dolphins are in no hurry to make a final decision on who will be the 14th head coach in franchise history.

The #Dolphins plan to have second interviews early next week, source said, as they continue their search for a head coach. Despite the flurry of activity today, no rush in Miami. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2022

What’s most interesting (IMO) is that Rapoport then quote tweeted his original report with the three candidates he has heard will be interviewing for the opening—though Miami has been pretty hush-hush about the entire process—so I’m not going to assume this is the only list of candidates Miami is considering.

Among the names expected to receive second interviews from the #Dolphins: #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, #49ers OC Mike McDaniel, and #Bills OC Brian Daboll. https://t.co/UWFy8qRlzz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2022

Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator Brian Daboll appears to be the favorite and will have a second interview early next week.

The same can be said about San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The 38-year-old Yale graduate is the only candidate that Rapoport mentioned that is still in the playoffs—though a few have reported Rams’ assistant head coach and running backs coach Thomas Brown may still be in the mix.

In my opinion, the most surprising of the three names Rapoport dropped was Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moore is only 33 years old but has been an intricate part of the Cowboys’ offense over the years.

Could he be a dark horse?

The one thing that all of these candidates have in common—per a few reports— is that they would be willing to keep Miami’s current defensive staff in place. A unit that looked dominant at times throughout the season—though questions have surfaced over whether or not their improved play started AFTER former head coach Brian Flores took over play-calling duties.

From NFL Now: The #Dolphins have narrowed their search, with plans to have second interviews early next week. pic.twitter.com/Mz63U3WciM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2022

It is also believed that whoever becomes Miami’s next head coach will try to build around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in 2022—with a war chest of draft picks in 2023—if things go south. But I don’t foresee that happening with an offensive-minded head coach and a good support staff in place. #InTuaWeTrust

Anything can happen over the next few days, but one thing is clear; no one truly knows who the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins will be. Though it sure does seem like Stephen Ross will get his way, once again hiring the next QB whisperer with hopes of a different outcome.

Which of these three candidates would you hire to be the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins?