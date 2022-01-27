Bears hire Matt Eberflus as head coach in 2022

The Chicago Bears are the second team to have a new head coach on Thursday as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the hire of Matt Eberflus. The news of the hire follows shortly after reports indicated the Denver Broncos were hiring Nathaniel Hackett to fill their head coach vacancy. Eberflus is leaving his position as the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator to join the Bears.

Eberflus, 51, began his coaching career at Toledo in 1992 as a student assistant coach, then continued in 1993 as a graduate assistant. For the 1994 and 1995 season, he was Toledo’s recruiting coordinator and outside linebacker coach, dropping the recruiting coordinator role in 1996. He continued to work at Toledo in 1999 when he was named the defensive backs coach, moving to Missouri in 2001 as their defensive coordinator. In 2009, he moved to the NFL as the Cleveland Browns’ linebackers coach. He joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2011 as their linebacker coach, then added passing game coordinator responsibilities in 2016. He joined the Colts as their defensive coordinator in 2018.

Chicago hired former Kansas City Chiefs executive Ryan Poles as their new general manager on Tuesday.

The Bears were believed to be high on hiring former Colts and Detroit Lions head coach (and Dolphins assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach) Jim Caldwell or Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but chose to go with Eberflus. The Miami Dolphins are thought to have Quinn high on their list of potential candidates to be the replacement for Brian Flores, though reports have indicated Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the favorite for the job. Eberflus was not on the known list of candidates for the Dolphins this year.

