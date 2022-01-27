Broncos hiring Nathaniel Hackett as head coach

The Denver Broncos are set to hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their next head coach, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. According to SB Nation’s Broncos site, Mile High Report, Hackett was the only one of the Broncos’ 10 candidates for their top coaching position to conduct a second interview. He was scheduled to conduct a second interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but will now join the Broncos instead.

Hackett, 42, spent the last three seasons as the Packers offensive coordinator. He began his coaching career in 2003 at UC Davis as an assistant linebackers coach before moving in 2003 to Stanford, where he worked as an offensive and defensive assistant to the coordinators through 2004, then as a specialists coach and recruiting coordinator. He made his first venture into the NFL in 2006 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers working as their offensive quality control coach. In 2008 he moved to the Buffalo Bills as their offensive quality control coach before heading back to college where he was Syracuse’s passing game coordinator, quarterbacks, and tight end coach in 2010, then promoted from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator for the 2011 and 2012 seasons. In 2013, he returned to the Bills as their offensive coordinator. In 2015 and 2016, he served as the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks coach, before adding offensive coordinator duties during the 2016 season. He moved to the Packers in 2019.

The 2022 head coach carousel includes nine teams looking to fill a vacancy, including the Miami Dolphins replacing Brian Flores. The Broncos’ hiring of Hackett is the first of those vacancies to be filled. Miami was not believed to have Hackett on their list of candidates, with no reports of an interview request being submitted for him.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was believed to be high on the Broncos’ candidate list, but was passed over for Hackett. The Dolphins are also believed to be interested in Quinn. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is rumored to be the leader to fill the Dolphins’ vacancy.

Last year, the Broncos were considered among the favorites to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Packers as the two sides saw their relationship deteriorate. Now, a year later, it is thought Rodgers could decide it is time for him to move to a new team, and the Broncos may have positioned themselves well to entice Rodgers with the hire of Hackett.

