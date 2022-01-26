It seems like everyone at this time of the year has #sauces and a different candidate that they believe to be the front-runner for the Miami Dolphins vacant head coach position. But now and then, a source jumps out that all the other websites start to run with, and I think to myself:

“Oh, this dude must be for real?!?!”

Now, first, I don’t know who Pat Leonard is.



The truth is, it has already been confirmed he was wrong back in January 2018 when he said the New York Giants were set to hire New England Patriots defensive coordinator (at the time) Matt Patricia.

This deal obviously fell through. Or maybe there was never a deal at all.

Nevertheless, TAKE EVERYTHING THIS TIME OF THE YEAR WITH A GRAIN OF SALT.

Now that I got that out of the way, I really do think there is some truth to this and that Brian Daboll could legitimately be the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins, which would be quite the wild turn of events, right?!?!

Here’s what Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News (New York Giants beat writer) had to say about Brian Daboll becoming the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Several league sources believe Bills OC Brian Daboll is the favorite to be the Miami Dolphins' next head coach.

If Daboll takes that job, Dan Quinn & Brian Flores are the leading contenders to be the Giants' next head coach, to me. NYG's done significant work on both. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 26, 2022

Will Brian Daboll become the next head coach of the Dolphins?

I don’t know, but could you imagine how upset some would be.

Not only would that mean someone actually wants to work with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa—as some have dismissed in the past. But he would want to be the head coach for the Dolphins so bad that he would leave the Buffalo Bills—a division rival—to travel south and compete against them for the next 3+ years. (We won’t get carried away this time.)

Wow. The Cajones!

In the latest episode of SBNation’s the Jake and Josh Show, Jake Mendel and I discuss who we think will be the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins (Spoiler Alert: We do say Brian Daboll) + the latest “nEWs ANd ruMORs. Please Subscribe to the Podcast and Leave a Review!

This coaching search is far from over and as I said time and time again, take everything with a grain of salt. But after all the rumors we heard a few days ago regarding Vance Joseph and some of the other candidates—bringing Brian Daboll back to Miami to reunite with Tua Tagovailoa has me feeling pretty damn good.

My only concern would be how much of Daboll’s success is because of the elite quarterback he had in Josh Allen. And second, what type of staff would he bring along with him to South Florida.



Ken Dorsey has been a rumored offensive coordinator.

Wink Martindale has also been mentioned as a defensive coordinator.

If Brian Daboll brings a rockstar staff to Miami, it’s going to be hard for me to temper expectations.

To infinity and beyond!

—

What are your thoughts about Brian Daboll as the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins? Would you be disappointed if he was hired to fix Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense? What type of staff would you like to see follow Daboll to Miami? Let us know in the comments section below!