Christian Wilkins makes sure refs know he is eligible: Dolphins Best of Mic’d Up 2022

There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that Christian Wilkins is reporting as eligible when he comes in on offense or special teams. The defensive lineman makes sure he gets the referee’s attention, as can be seen in this collection of the best mic’d up moments of the 2022 season from the Miami Dolphins.

The video also features long snapper Blake Ferguson high fiving himself, tight end Mike Gesicki wanting the ball on every third down, linebacker Jerome Baker making an interception while where a microphone, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa running over defenders, defensive lineman Adam Butler wanting to know what Ndaukong Suh eats, cornerback Xavien Howard wanting to get his helmet back, linebacker Elandon Roberts wanting to doubel dip, guard Robert Hunt looking for his water, line judge Sarah Thomas making sure she does not have to throw a flag, and more.

Check out the video. It is a good eight minutes of entertainment: