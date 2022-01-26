Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots’ wide receiver position a work in progress entering 2022 - Pats Pulpit
Let’s take a look at the Patriots’ wide receivers heading into the offseason.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Calvin Austin WR Memphis - Gang Green Nation
Elite talents in a small package
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Opinion: this is the most heartbreaking Bills playoff loss of my lifetime - Buffalo Rumblings
There’s a case to be made for it
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
3 outside options the Ravens could consider for their next Defensive Coordinator - Baltimore Beatdown
The Baltimore Ravens have traditionally looked to promote from among their own ranks whenever a position coach or coordinator position opens up due to the firing, resigning, or hiring elsewhere....
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Keith Butler’s legacy as a Pittsburgh Steelers coach is a good one - Behind the Steel Curtain
Under Butler the Steelers set multiple records for getting after the quarterback.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals’ path to AFC Championship is crazier than you think - Cincy Jungle
No matter how it all ends, this team has made history.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Reese’s Senior Bowl Preview: QB’s in first three rounds - Dawgs By Nature
There is a consensus that a young quarterback will need to be groomed
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
What If: The Texans’ Adventures As A Seventh Seed In The NFL Playoffs - Battle Red Blog
What might have been...
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel backs offensive coordinator Todd Downing - Music City Miracles
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel conducted his end-of-year press conference on Monday afternoon. Vrabel began by thanking the media for covering the team closely throughout the 2021 season.
...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Report: Jaguars to conduct second interview with Bucs OC Byron Leftwich Tomorrow - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars will meet with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in Tampa tomorrow.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Is Matt Eberflus leaving really bad news? - Stampede Blue
The #Bears are scheduling a second interview with #Colts DC Matt Eberflus next week, per source.So Eberflus is now a finalist for two jobs: Jacksonville and Chicago. His Indy defense has been...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Dan Quinn, Nathaniel Hackett, & Kevin O’Connell finalists to be Broncos HC - Mile High Report
Multiple league sources predict Paton will advocate for Quinn
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers Free Agency 2022: 5 players the Chargers must re-sign - Bolts From The Blue
I don’t see how the Chargers could move on from these players this offseason.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders coaching search: Las Vegas is not in hurry - Silver And Black Pride
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will interview with Las Vegas next week
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs-Bills rapid reaction: In Mahomes Kansas City trusts - Arrowhead Pride
The quarterback did it again in the Chiefs’ 42-36 Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants head coaching search: Brian Daboll to get second interview on Tuesday - Big Blue View
Buffalo offensive coordinator will be first candidate to get second interview
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Defending Sirianni’s First Seven Games - Bleeding Green Nation
Any praise Sirianni gets always starts by criticizing his 2-5 start. Here’s why that isn’t fair.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys free agency: Choosing which free agents to keep - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys have some big decisions to make this offseason.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Exploring QB scenarios for Washington in 2022 - Hogs Haven
Pick your poison
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
The Packers went cheap on special teams and paid big in the end - Acme Packing Company
Given the chance to hire a high-end special teams coordinator, the Packers underpaid and paid the price.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Can the Detroit Lions win the NFC North in 2022? - Pride Of Detroit
The NFC North is going through some huge changes this offseason, and the Detroit Lions stand to benefit the most.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears request second interviews with Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn - Windy City Gridiron
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo are reporting that the Chicago Bears have requested a second interview with both Miami Dolphins assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
The Great Eight Debate: Are Wins a QB Stat? - Daily Norseman
A DN / Purple PTSD Debate
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Sean Payton retires as Head Coach of the New Orleans Saints - Canal Street Chronicles
The end of an era
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons 2nd rounder for Julio Jones now finalized, will be 58th pick - The Falcoholic
If you were wondering, now you know.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers hire Ben McAdoo as offensive coordinator - Cat Scratch Reader
The Carolina Panthers now have an assistant coach with prior NFL experience.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers News: Arians to return, Brady to take his time deciding - Bucs Nation
Lots of uncertainty on the horizon for the Bucs quarterback position.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: There’s something special about that six seed from San Francisco - Niners Nation
Team of destiny?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Could the Arizona Cardinals need to start a search for a new defensive coordinator? - Revenge of the Birds
It is a single tweet and means nothing overall, and while we will wait for a bigger name to come out and potentially corroborate this tweet, we as an Arizona Cardinals site will continue to monitor...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Three names connected to the Seattle Seahawks DC vacancy have an ugly history together - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks have had a vacancy at defensive coordinator for less than a week but it has already felt like an eternity. So far, four big names have been linked to the open position;
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Postseason success is creating some joyful complications for LA Rams offseason plans - Turf Show Times
Who do the Rams prioritize in free agency with so many key players set to hit the market in 2022?
