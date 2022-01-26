Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots’ wide receiver position a work in progress entering 2022 - Pats Pulpit

Let’s take a look at the Patriots’ wide receivers heading into the offseason.





Jets 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Calvin Austin WR Memphis - Gang Green Nation

Elite talents in a small package





Opinion: this is the most heartbreaking Bills playoff loss of my lifetime - Buffalo Rumblings

There’s a case to be made for it

AFC NORTH:

3 outside options the Ravens could consider for their next Defensive Coordinator - Baltimore Beatdown

The Baltimore Ravens have traditionally looked to promote from among their own ranks whenever a position coach or coordinator position opens up due to the firing, resigning, or hiring elsewhere....





Keith Butler’s legacy as a Pittsburgh Steelers coach is a good one - Behind the Steel Curtain

Under Butler the Steelers set multiple records for getting after the quarterback.





Bengals’ path to AFC Championship is crazier than you think - Cincy Jungle

No matter how it all ends, this team has made history.





Reese’s Senior Bowl Preview: QB’s in first three rounds - Dawgs By Nature

There is a consensus that a young quarterback will need to be groomed

AFC SOUTH:

What If: The Texans’ Adventures As A Seventh Seed In The NFL Playoffs - Battle Red Blog

What might have been...





Titans head coach Mike Vrabel backs offensive coordinator Todd Downing - Music City Miracles

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel conducted his end-of-year press conference on Monday afternoon. Vrabel began by thanking the media for covering the team closely throughout the 2021 season.

...





Report: Jaguars to conduct second interview with Bucs OC Byron Leftwich Tomorrow - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars will meet with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in Tampa tomorrow.





Is Matt Eberflus leaving really bad news? - Stampede Blue

The #Bears are scheduling a second interview with #Colts DC Matt Eberflus next week, per source.So Eberflus is now a finalist for two jobs: Jacksonville and Chicago. His Indy defense has been...

AFC WEST:

Dan Quinn, Nathaniel Hackett, & Kevin O’Connell finalists to be Broncos HC - Mile High Report

Multiple league sources predict Paton will advocate for Quinn





Chargers Free Agency 2022: 5 players the Chargers must re-sign - Bolts From The Blue

I don’t see how the Chargers could move on from these players this offseason.





Raiders coaching search: Las Vegas is not in hurry - Silver And Black Pride

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will interview with Las Vegas next week





Chiefs-Bills rapid reaction: In Mahomes Kansas City trusts - Arrowhead Pride

The quarterback did it again in the Chiefs’ 42-36 Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.

NFC EAST:

Giants head coaching search: Brian Daboll to get second interview on Tuesday - Big Blue View

Buffalo offensive coordinator will be first candidate to get second interview





Defending Sirianni’s First Seven Games - Bleeding Green Nation

Any praise Sirianni gets always starts by criticizing his 2-5 start. Here’s why that isn’t fair.





Cowboys free agency: Choosing which free agents to keep - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys have some big decisions to make this offseason.





Exploring QB scenarios for Washington in 2022 - Hogs Haven

Pick your poison

NFC NORTH:

The Packers went cheap on special teams and paid big in the end - Acme Packing Company

Given the chance to hire a high-end special teams coordinator, the Packers underpaid and paid the price.





Can the Detroit Lions win the NFC North in 2022? - Pride Of Detroit

The NFC North is going through some huge changes this offseason, and the Detroit Lions stand to benefit the most.





Bears request second interviews with Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn - Windy City Gridiron

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo are reporting that the Chicago Bears have requested a second interview with both Miami Dolphins assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell...





The Great Eight Debate: Are Wins a QB Stat? - Daily Norseman

A DN / Purple PTSD Debate

NFC SOUTH:

Sean Payton retires as Head Coach of the New Orleans Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

The end of an era





Falcons 2nd rounder for Julio Jones now finalized, will be 58th pick - The Falcoholic

If you were wondering, now you know.





Carolina Panthers hire Ben McAdoo as offensive coordinator - Cat Scratch Reader

The Carolina Panthers now have an assistant coach with prior NFL experience.





Buccaneers News: Arians to return, Brady to take his time deciding - Bucs Nation

Lots of uncertainty on the horizon for the Bucs quarterback position.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: There’s something special about that six seed from San Francisco - Niners Nation

Team of destiny?





Could the Arizona Cardinals need to start a search for a new defensive coordinator? - Revenge of the Birds

It is a single tweet and means nothing overall, and while we will wait for a bigger name to come out and potentially corroborate this tweet, we as an Arizona Cardinals site will continue to monitor...





Three names connected to the Seattle Seahawks DC vacancy have an ugly history together - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks have had a vacancy at defensive coordinator for less than a week but it has already felt like an eternity. So far, four big names have been linked to the open position;





Postseason success is creating some joyful complications for LA Rams offseason plans - Turf Show Times

Who do the Rams prioritize in free agency with so many key players set to hit the market in 2022?