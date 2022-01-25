Three Dolphins land on PFWA’s 2021 All-Rookie Team

The Pro Football Writer’s Association announced their 2021 NFL All-Rookie Team, and three Miami Dolphins players received this historic honor.

Here’s the full list according to The Athletic’s senior NFL writer Lindsay Jones:

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Safety Jevon Holland, and EDGE Jaelan Phillips were the three Dolphins rookies to receive this honor.

Waddle, Miami’s top draft pick, probably got the most notoriety this season. After all, he broke Anquan Boldin’s rookie record for receptions. (101) The 2021 5th overall draft pick finished the season with 104 receptions on 140 targets for 1,015 yards and seven total touchdowns.

On defense, safety Jevon Holland slowly emerged as one of the league’s top safeties. Holland finished his rookie season with 69 total tackles (48 solo), two interceptions, 2.5 sacks, 7 QB hits, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and ten pass breakups.

The third and final Miami Dolphins’ player on PFWA’s All-Rookie team is former Miami Hurricane pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips. Phillips started to come on during Miami’s winning streak but fizzled off towards the end of the season. Still, Phillips finished the year with 42 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and a franchise record of 8.5 sacks.

We may not know who the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins will be, but one thing we do know, the sky is the limit for all three of these young, talented players.

