My Opinion: the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching position is the most desirable opening in the NFL

I get it.

We, as Dolphins fans, have been conditioned through two decades of painful mediocrity to be pessimistic about this once proud franchise’s current state. Don’t believe me? After this article has been up for, oh, let’s say 30 minutes, scroll down a short bit to the comment section and read all about how Tua Tagovailoa isn’t a franchise quarterback, Chris Grier should be fired, Stephen Ross is clueless, or a slew of other incredibly smart and clever comments that are sure to be waiting for you.

But, someone has to say it, so it might as well be me.

The Miami Dolphins’ head coaching position is the most desirable opening in the NFL at the moment.

Phew. It feels good to get that out.

“You’re crazy!”

“What a hack!”

“You’re not even a real journalist!”

“They’ll let anyone write articles on this site!”

There you go. I saved you some time and dunked on myself before you got the chance.

But, I’ll stand by my original thought and say it a bit louder for those in the back...

THE MIAMI DOLPHINS’ HEAD COACHING POSITION IS THE MOST DESIRABLE OPENING IN THE NFL AT THE MOMENT!

So, Dan Quinn, Mike McDaniel, Brian Daboll... listen up. Here’s my pitch to get you to come to South Florida and lead one of the most storied franchises in NFL history.

The Dolphins’ defense is set.

While it may be true that Miami’s offense needs a lot of work – that’s where you come in – the Dolphins’ defense is a lights-out unit that will require virtually no tweaking to continue their dominance going forward. With pieces like Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Jevon Holland, Jerome Baker, Zach Sieler, Jaelan Phillips, Christian Wilkins in the mix, and the ability to bring back pass-swatting EDGE defender, Emmanuel Ogbah, you’d be hard pressed to find a better core on the defensive side of the football from the coaching openings that are currently out there. Let them run the same scheme that they mastered during the second half of the 2021 season, and you’ll be able to focus most of your attention on the offensive side of the ball.

2. The Dolphins have the most amount of cap space heading into the offseason, and have the ability to clear even more if you so desire.

According to overthecap.com, the Miami Dolphins have the most amount of cap space heading into the 2022 offseason, sitting at $70,237,252 to spend. The next closest team – Jacksonville – didn’t even crack the $60mil mark. Want to fix the offensive line? Go buy one in free agency! Want a veteran wide receiver to pair with our record-setting first rounder, Jaylen Waddle? Spend away! Interested in bringing in a veteran QB to challenge or even replace Tua Tagovailoa? We’ve got the big bucks for that! Your wish is our command, Coach.

3. You can fix Tua Tagovailoa, or replace him. Your choice!

In 2022, you’ll get the chance to develop one of the most exciting college quarterbacks of all time, Tua Tagovailoa, but if that doesn’t pan out, we have two first round draft picks in 2023. You’ll get the opportunity to pick his replacement. The potential rookie QBs in the 2022 draft really don’t look all too appealing anyway, but in 2023, the class looks much better. If Tua doesn’t become who we believe he can become, you’ll have your pick of the litter just a year from now.

4. Florida doesn’t have state income tax.

You like money. I like money. Who doesn’t like money? Come to Florida and coach our Miami Dolphins and you wont be paying any state income tax. Save your pennies while enjoying good food, great weather, sandy beaches and more. Sure, Minnesota has... a big mall? Las Vegas has... a lot of smoke-filled casinos? Chicago has... a beach... on a lake. I think I’ve made my point. We’ll be waiting with a mojito in hand.

___

I know that Miami has been the laughingstock of the National Football League for quite awhile now. Things don’t always go our way, but we have to stop being so pessimistic all the time. As the classic alternative rock song by the New Radicals from 1998 goes, “You get what you give.” Maybe if we, as a fanbase, started being more positive in the comment sections of websites, on the timelines on Twitter, and in conversations with fellow Fins’ fans, our team will be able to feed off of that energy and will give us a more productive product on the field. It can’t hurt to try, can it?