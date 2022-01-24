PHINSIDER RADIO | EP: 100 | The ‘‘Why the Dolphins Should Hire San Francisco’s Mike McDaniel’ Podcast

Last week, Jake Mendel and I got together to discuss the Miami Dolphins head coaching search—a search that has everyone worried and speculating as to who the next head coach may be.

A search, that as of today, some reports say the front-runner might be a trio of former Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Buffalo Bils’ offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, and Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Others speculate it may be San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and Brian Daboll—a much better alternative (IMO) and one that we’ve talked about at length on the podcast.

If you want to know which head coach candidates I originally wanted the Dolphins to interview (Spoiler alert: They haven’t talked to any of them, at least I don’t think they have) click the link HERE.

But who is our favorite candidate out of those that have scheduled interviews with the Miami Dolphins?

In the latest episode of SBNation’s the Jake and Josh Show, Jake and I discuss a few of Miami’s head coach candidates—but focused on what has intrigued us (And #DolphinsTwitter) most about San Francisco’s Mike McDaniel—and the reason WHY we think he’s the right man for the job.

We also talk briefly about Miami’s future contracts, and houtz goes on a rant about UP!

What are your thoughts on the current state of the Miami Dolphins head coaching search? Is their a candidate you prefer or hope emerges as a favorite? Who would be your pick out of Dan Quinn, Brian Daboll, and Vance Joseph? What if Mike McDaniel was an option? Sean Payton? Is their a darkhorse candidate you have in mind? Let us know in the comments section below!