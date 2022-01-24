Dolphins 2022 free agents and offseason important dates

I was actually proactive as the regular season ended and the Miami Dolphins were not headed to the playoffs. I started building a document to share with all of the contributors on the site to set up our offseason coverage as we look toward the NFL Scouting Combine, free agency, and the 2022 NFL Draft. Then, the Dolphins fired Brian Flores and everything was thrown up into the air.

This was not going to be an offseason of just trying to figure out the player needs for the team. Analysis of the holes on the roster and what available free agents or draft prospects could be used to fill them was suddenly put on hold. Instead, we have been focused on the rumors, speculation, and reports about the next head coach for the Dolphins. As we wait for the next move in that story, it is time for us to turn back to the offseason and what might happen for Miami over the next few months - no matter who the next head coach is.

The first step is to take a look at some of the key dates coming up on the NFL calendar. With the Playoffs having moved to the Conference Championship games, coming up on Sunday January 30, we can look at the other events happening. Ahead of the AFC and NFC Championships, on Friday, January 28, the HBCU Combine will take place at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.

The rest of the offseason schedule looks like:

Feb. 3 - East-West Shrine Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Feb. 5 - Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Feb. 6 - NFL Pro Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Feb. 13 - Super Bowl LVI, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Feb. 19 - HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Mar. 1-7 - NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Mar. 8 - Franchise/Transition tag deadline

Mar. 14-16 - Free agency negotiating period (“Legal Tampering Period”)

Mar. 16 (4 p.m. ET) - New league year begins/Free agency begins

Mar. 27-30 - Annual league meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, FL

Apr. 4 - Teams with new head coaches begin offseason training program

Apr. 18 - Teams with returning head coaches begin offseason training program

Apr. 20 - Deadline for teams to conduct physicals on draft prospects

Apr. 22 - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

Apr. 27 - Deadline for teams to exercise right of first refusal for restricted free agents / Deadline to time, test, interview draft prospects

April. 28-30 - NFL Draft, Las Vegas, NV

The second half of today’s offseason reset article brings us to the Dolphins’ potential free agents. The team can still sign any of these players to extensions, and the franchise tag is also in play, but as of now, these are the players who are scheduled to hit the free-agent market from the Dolphins in March. Over the next few weeks, we are going to take a closer look at each of these players in our annual “Re-Sign, Tag, Walk” series, but today, we are just establishing the list of players with expiring contracts.

Unrestricted free agents:

Vince Biegel, linebacker

Malcolm Brown, running back

Jacoby Brissett, quarterback

Justin Coleman, cornerback

Isaiah Ford, wide receiver

Will Fuller, wide receiver

Mike Gesicki, tight end

Mack Hollins, wide receiver

John Jenkins, defensive tackle

Duke Johnson, running back

Phillip Lindsay, running back

Greg Mancz, center

Jason McCourty, safety

Emmanuel Ogbah, edge

Michael Palardy, punter

Duke Riley, linebacker

Elandon Roberts, linebacker

Brennan Scarlett, linebacker

Durham Smythe, tight end

Albert Wilson, wide receiver

Restricted Free Agents:

Sam Eguavoen, linebacker

Patrick Laird, running back

Nik Needham, cornerback

Jamal Perry, cornerback

Sheldrick Redwine, safety

Preston Williams, wide receiver

Exclusive Rights Free Agents:

Salvon Ahmed, running back

Elijah Campbell, safety