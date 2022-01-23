AFC Divisional Round: Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

This evening’s matchup will serve as the last Division matchup this weekend. The winner of tonight’s game will join the Tennessee Titans in the Conference Championship game next week to decide the AFC’s representative in this year's Super Bowl.

This evening's game is a match-up between the Buffalo Bills who will travel to Missouri to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs made it onto the second round of the playoffs by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers last week by a score of 42 to 21. The Bills likewise played last week to earn their spot into the Divisional round by defeating the New England Patriots 57-14.

Buffalo Bills (11-6) 1st AFC East @ Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) 1st AFC West