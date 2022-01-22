AFC Divisional Round: Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans Live Thread & Game Information

This afternoon’s matchup will be the first of the two AFC Divisional round games and the first of four divisional-round games in total to be played today and tomorrow. The winner of each of the four games will advance to their conference championship game next week to determine the two teams to represent each conference in this year's Super Bowl. This game will feature the Cincinnati Bengals, who will travel to Nashville this week, and the Tennessee Titans who are both the home team and the top seed in the AFC.

The Titans come into this week as the only team from the AFC with a bye week having earned the number one overall seed during the regular season. The extra week also helped the Titans get their biggest star back, Derrick Henry, who had previously been on injured reserve for most of the last half of the season. The Bengal earned their spot in this week's game by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders last week in the AFC’s Wildcard round, by a 26 to 19 score.

Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) 1st AFC North @ Tennessee Titans (12-5) 1st AFC South