NFL playoffs 2022: Divisional round schedule, odds

The 2022 NFL playoffs are on to the Divisional Round, with four teams from each conference remaining to pursue the Lombardi Trophy. By the end of the weekend, two teams from each conference will remain, heading to the AFC and NFC Championship games next weekend.

The schedule for this weekend includes two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday. Saturday’s games will feature both of the top seeds making their playoff debuts after last week’s bye. In the AFC, the first-seeded Tennessee Titans will host the fourth-seeded Cincinnati Bengals in the afternoon game, while the NFC’s top seed, the Green Bay Packers, will welcome in the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers for the night game.

On Sunday, the schedule will include the NFC’s fourth-seeded Los Angeles Rams making the cross-country trip to visit the second-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the afternoon slot. The night game will feature the AFC’s third-seeded Buffalo Bills at the second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, all of this weekend’s games should be fairly close, with the home team - and the higher seeded team - favored in each game. The Packers are the heaviest favorite, giving the 49ers 5.5 points. The Titans are favored by four points, while the Sunday games have the Buccaneers favored by 2.5 points and the Chiefs are giving the Bills 1.5 points.

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans

4:35 p.m. Eastern, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

Titans -4, 47.5 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

CBS, Paramount+, FuboTV

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers

8:15 p.m. Eastern, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

Packers -5.5, 47 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

FOX, FuboTV

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3:05 p.m. Eastern, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

Buccaneers -2.5, 47.5 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

NBC, Peacock, FuboTV

(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

6:30 p.m. Eastern, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

Chiefs -1.5, 54 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

CBS, Paramount+, FuboTV