Dolphins sign RB Gerrid Doaks and DB Quincy Wilson to reserve/futures contracts

The Miami Dolphins have signed running back Gerrid Doaks and defensive back Quincy Wilson to future contracts the team announced a short time ago.

The Dolphins drafted Doaks in the seventh round (244th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. The former University of Cincinnati running back spent his entire rookie season on Miami’s practice squad—but could have a more significant role moving forward with the team.

Wilson, the Fort Lauderdale native, spent five seasons in the NFL, appearing in 32 games with the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets. During his five years in the league, Wilson recorded 61 total tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

Today, the Miami Dolphins continue their head-coaching search with interviews scheduled with two Dallas Cowboys assistants—offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

