Week 17 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

By the time you make it into this post, you are hopefully celebrating an exciting win by our Miami Dolphins over the Tennessee Titans. If not then hopefully you have at least one more beer in the fridge.
Week 17 Late Afternoon Games
Denver Broncos (7-8) 4th AFC West @ LA Chargers (8-7) 2nd AFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Chargers -8
- Over/Under: 45
Houston Texans (4-11) 3rd AFC South @ San Francisco 49ers (8-7) 3rd NFC West
- Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: 49ers -13.5
- Over/Under: 44.5
Arizona Cardinals (10-5) 2nd NFC West @ Dallas Cowboys (11-4) 1st NFC East
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 716
- Line: Cowboys -6.5
- Over/Under: 52
Carolina Panthers (5-10) 4th NFC South @ New Orleans Saints (7-8) 3rd NFC South
- Where: Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 717
- Line: Saints -6.5
- Over/Under: 37
Detriot Lions (2-12-1) 4th NFC North @ Seattle Seahawks (5-10) 4th NFC West
- Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 718
- Line: Seahawks -8.5
- Over/Under: 41
