Dolphins vs. Titans 2021 Week 17 inactives

The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans kickoff at 1 p.m. ET this afternoon. In their final preparations for the game, both teams have now released their inactive players list, cutting their game-day available roster down to the mandated 48 players.

On the Miami side of the report, cornerback Trill Williams, running back Salvon Ahmed, linebacker Darius Hodge, linebacker Vince Biegel, center Cameron Tom, and tight end Hunter Long were all listed as inactive. The Dolphins had no one on the injury list after a Sunday morning update removed defensive lineman Adam Butler and safety Brandon Jones, both of whom were listed as questionable as they returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Titans have made cornerback Chris Jones, cornerback Greg Mabin, outside linebacker Derick Roberson, and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison inactive. Roberson and Muchison were listed as questionable for the game on the final injury report, Roberson with an illness and Muchison with a knee injury.