Miami Dolphins @ Tennessee Titans Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins finally began to do their jobs and not only managed to climb out of a 1 and 7 hole but have now somehow done what few of us probably expected and got themselves all the way back to one game over .500 at 8 and 7. The team has also managed to climb back into the playoff standings, currently holding the seventh and final spot in the AFC’s playoffs after last week's win. Now we fans are praying that they can continue this amazing win streak over the last two games, right into the playoffs.

As the media seems to have happily pointed out the Dolphins' road to the playoffs only gets harder today. The Tennessee Titans represent the best team that the Phins have had to play during this streak since beating the Baltimore Ravens. Beyond the playoff implications, I suspect that this game will also serve as fodder for media and fans alike to make comparisons between Tennessee and former Miami starter Ryan Tannehill and current Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa. Miami of course gave up on Tannehill after seven years by trading him to Tennessee and then selecting Tua in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Tennessee for their part, despite them leading their division, have lost three of their last five games including an ugly loss to the horrible Houston Texans. Last week the Titans beat the San Francisco 49ers at home by a score of 20 to 17 after initially falling behind 10 to 0 in the first half. This served as an upset win for the Titans who despite the better record were underdogs in the game after losing three of their previous four before the game and the 49ers seemingly coming back to life late in the season.

Please use this game thread to follow and discuss tonight’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do on any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on the sharing, requesting, or even discussing illegal game streams. Doing so can cost you a warning or a complete banning from the entire platform.

Miami Dolphins (8-7) 3rd AFC East @ Tennessee Titans (10-5) 1st AFC South