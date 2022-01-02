Dolphins vs. Titans 2021 Week 17: How to stream, TV channel, odds, weather, more

Seven-straight wins carry the Miami Dolphins into their Week 17 contest against the Tennessee Titans, a game that could have huge playoff implications by the end of the weekend. Can the Dolphins extend the winning streak to eight games as they face their former first-round pick, quarterback Ryan Tannehill?

This has been a wild ride of a season for Dolphins fans. From looking like a team that might be in contention for a top-five draft pick - a pick they do not own as it was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles - to now a team in position to make the playoffs, the 2021 season has been one to remember - and it could be historic if Miami becomes the first team to ever start 1-7 to make the playoffs. A win on Sunday could go a long way to Miami’s postseason goals.

It is not going to be easy, however. The Titans are fighting to hold on to their position atop the AFC South, where the Indianapolis Colts are doing everything they can to catch up, as well as pressure the Kansas City Chiefs atop the conference. Tennessee is hoping to make another deep run in the playoffs, possibly surpassing their 2019-2020 run to the AFC Championship game. Claiming the first seed, the bye week, and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs be a huge help for the Titans. As they eye the possibility of running back Derrick Henry returning as early as next week, Tennessee is going to go all out to make sure they are in a position to make that playoff run.

The line for the game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, began with Tennessee favored by 3.5 points. Over the course of the week, the line has vacillated between 3 and 3.5 points in favor of the Titans.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Miami Dolphins (8-7) at Tennessee Titans (10-5)

2021 NFL Season Week 15

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Jan. 2, 2022

Where is the game?

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Who is the broadcast team?

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

What is the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel?

708

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

Sirius channels: 98 (Dolphins), 111 (Titans); XM channels: 388 (Dolphins), 233 (Titans)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Jason Taylor

Who is the referee for the game?

Shawn Smith

What are the current betting odds?

Titans -3

O/U: 40

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: None.

Doubtful: None.

Questionable: Defensive lineman Adam Butler - illness (Dolphins); safety Brandon Jones - illness (Dolphins); defensive lineman Larrell Murchison - knee (Titans); Derick Roberson - illness (Titans)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Scattered showers, 41°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 21-16

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 27-20 at Miami, 9/9/18 (2018 Week 1)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Dolphins’ Brian Flores (0-0) vs. Titans

Titans’ Mike Vrabel (0-1) vs. Dolphins

Where can I get more Titans news?