Dolphins set to interview several of the league’s top head coach candidates later this week

As the Miami Dolphins embark on their 14th head coach search in franchise history, seven head coaching candidates have emerged as favorites to replace Brian Flores—with interviews lined up throughout the week.

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe:

So to recap Dolphins 7 scheduled HC interviews..



— Bills OC Brian Daboll, Bills DC Leslie Frazier were Sunday.

— 49ers OC Mike McDaniel is today.

— Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, OC Kellen Moore will be tomorrow.

— Cardinals DC Vance Joseph & Rams AHC/RB coach Thomas Brown on Friday. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 19, 2022

The Miami Dolphins will meet with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel later today. McDaniel has become a fan favorite around #DolphinsTwitter, which unfortunately means the team will likely go another direction.

Other interviews owner Stephen Ross and General Manager Chris Grier have lined up this week include Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and veteran defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Quinn has emerged as a favorite in Denver, but the Broncos were unable to lock up the veteran coach, opening a window of opportunity for Miami. Would Quinn bring the best staff to Miami? Probably. But I can’t help but think about that 28-3 lead his Atlanta Falcons blew in Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots.

The last of Miami’s scheduled interviews (for now) will wrap up on Friday with Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Los Angeles Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown.

For the latest odds on the Miami Dolphins head-coaching search, visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

What are your thoughts on the latest news surrounding the Miami Dolphins head coach search? Is there a candidate that you prefer over the rest? Should the Dolphins be looking at a first-time head coach, or would you like an experienced coach this time around? Let us know in the comments section below!