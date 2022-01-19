Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots ranked 31st in the NFL in cap space rollover for 2022 - Pats Pulpit
New England used all but $107k in 2021.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Don’t Forget About Defensive Tackle - Gang Green Nation
During Joe Douglas’s end of season press-conference, we heard the phrase that has become a little bit of an annual tradition, and it revolves around the trenches.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Listing the absurd accomplishments of Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills in Wild Card game - Buffalo Rumblings
We list the absurd stats and details from Saturday night
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens unlikely to get a third-round compensatory pick for pass rusher Matthew Judon - Baltimore Beatdown
Only a slim chance the Ravens pick is elevated
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers bonus game was no different than any others in Wild Card loss - Behind the Steel Curtain
You may have been hoping for something different as the Steelers took on the Chiefs in a Wild Card matchup at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Unfortunately, while the Steelers gave you a ‘bonus’ game, the result, a 42-21 loss, was pretty much the same as what you saw all throughout the 2021 regular season.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals vs Raiders: The good, the bad and the ugly from Wild Card Playoffs - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals’ played an overall solid game to get their first playoff win in three decades, but there were areas of concern as well.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
5 Browns veterans we don’t think will be back - and why - Dawgs By Nature
This off-season will be a chance to get some things right
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Tavierre Thomas: The Most Underrated Texan - Battle Red Blog
Remember that name.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Most of the AFC South is a disaster Titans aren’t Amy Adams Strunk - Music City Miracles
The Houston Texans are a disaster. The Jacksonville Jaguars are a disaster. The Indianapolis Colts are on the brink of becoming a disaster. The Tennessee Titans are thriving and most of their...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
What do Jaguars players want to see from their future coach? - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars will be swinging for the fences again, hiring their third head coach in six years.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Should Seriously Pursue Trade for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson—If Option Realistically Presents Itself - Stampede Blue
It’s time for the Colts to ‘put all of their chips on the table’ in such a dream scenario.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Quarterback more important than head coach for turning this team around - Mile High Report
The Broncos’ head coaching search is underway and about to speed up, but I maintain that no matter who comes in to coach, he needs a good quarterback more than anything to turn around this team.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts fire special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II - Bolts From The Blue
This is quite the surprise.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders fire Mike Mayock as general manager - Silver And Black Pride
GM lasted three seasons with the Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
NFL Playoffs: against Steelers, Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon grabbed chance to lead - Arrowhead Pride
The veteran Kansas City running back’s breakout game came at the season’s most important time.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants head coaching candidates: Taking a closer look at Ralph Vacchiano’s educated guesses - Big Blue View
Who already has their foot in the door?
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles questions answered following a solid 2021 season - Bleeding Green Nation
Here’s what we DID learn.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
3 biggest disappointments from the Dallas Cowboys 2021 season - Blogging The Boys
Sometimes things just don’t turn out the way the Cowboys hoped.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
The Importance of Acquiring a Franchise Quarterback for Washington Has Never Been Higher - Hogs Haven
If watching the first round of the 2021 NFL playoffs was not enough, the importance of finding a franchise quarterback for Washington has never been higher than it is heading into the 2022...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers Film Breakdown: Our second look at Jordan Love - Acme Packing Company
Jordan Love got his second stint of extended action on Sunday against the Lions
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Breaking down Detroit Lions defensive coordinator options if Aaron Glenn leaves - Pride Of Detroit
Breaking down potential options if the Lions lose Aaron Glenn to a head coaching opportunity this offseason.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
ECD’s Chicago Bears HC Search Extravaganza! 2022 Edition - Windy City Gridiron
ECD is now reviewing the confirmed candidates for the Bears’ HC job. And, he has a couple more suggestions too.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings getting Coach/GM interview process underway - Daily Norseman
They’re conducting interviews for both spots
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Sean Payton considered as potential options for Chicago Bears head coach position - Canal Street Chronicles
Considering it all you want - it ain’t happening.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
This will be an offseason of Calvin Ridley trade rumors - The Falcoholic
The burner is heating up with multiple NFL insiders discussing the possibility in recent weeks.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Matt Rhule is inconsistent - Cat Scratch Reader
Matt Rhule has been the opposite of everything he has preached as a head coach, and made the Panthers worse for it.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs are moving on - Bucs Nation
The Bucs made quick, easy work of the Philadelphia Eagles - await winner of Monday’s game
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers injury updates: Jimmy Garoppolo has a shoulder sprain; Bosa, Warner, expected to play Saturday - Niners Nation
Jordan Willis has a high-ankle sprain
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cardiac Cards Instead Show No Heart in Humiliating Season Finale Loss to Rams - Revenge of the Birds
@blakemurphy7 talks the brutal loss, one of the worst in Cardinals history, and where the team needs to go from here
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Report: Seahawks and Ken Norton Jr. are finished - Field Gulls
Hurtt, Donatell named as potential replacements
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams-Cardinals INSTANT REACTION: LA keeps changing, keeps winning! - Turf Show Times
The LA Rams featured a lot of players on Monday night who weren’t here last year... or last week
