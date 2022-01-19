Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots ranked 31st in the NFL in cap space rollover for 2022 - Pats Pulpit

New England used all but $107k in 2021.





Don’t Forget About Defensive Tackle - Gang Green Nation

During Joe Douglas’s end of season press-conference, we heard the phrase that has become a little bit of an annual tradition, and it revolves around the trenches.





Listing the absurd accomplishments of Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills in Wild Card game - Buffalo Rumblings

We list the absurd stats and details from Saturday night

AFC NORTH:

Ravens unlikely to get a third-round compensatory pick for pass rusher Matthew Judon - Baltimore Beatdown

Only a slim chance the Ravens pick is elevated





Steelers bonus game was no different than any others in Wild Card loss - Behind the Steel Curtain

You may have been hoping for something different as the Steelers took on the Chiefs in a Wild Card matchup at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Unfortunately, while the Steelers gave you a ‘bonus’ game, the result, a 42-21 loss, was pretty much the same as what you saw all throughout the 2021 regular season.





Bengals vs Raiders: The good, the bad and the ugly from Wild Card Playoffs - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals’ played an overall solid game to get their first playoff win in three decades, but there were areas of concern as well.





5 Browns veterans we don’t think will be back - and why - Dawgs By Nature

This off-season will be a chance to get some things right

AFC SOUTH:

Tavierre Thomas: The Most Underrated Texan - Battle Red Blog

Remember that name.





Most of the AFC South is a disaster Titans aren’t Amy Adams Strunk - Music City Miracles

The Houston Texans are a disaster. The Jacksonville Jaguars are a disaster. The Indianapolis Colts are on the brink of becoming a disaster. The Tennessee Titans are thriving and most of their...





What do Jaguars players want to see from their future coach? - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars will be swinging for the fences again, hiring their third head coach in six years.





Colts Should Seriously Pursue Trade for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson—If Option Realistically Presents Itself - Stampede Blue

It’s time for the Colts to ‘put all of their chips on the table’ in such a dream scenario.

AFC WEST:

Quarterback more important than head coach for turning this team around - Mile High Report

The Broncos’ head coaching search is underway and about to speed up, but I maintain that no matter who comes in to coach, he needs a good quarterback more than anything to turn around this team.





Chargers News: Bolts fire special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II - Bolts From The Blue

This is quite the surprise.





Raiders fire Mike Mayock as general manager - Silver And Black Pride

GM lasted three seasons with the Raiders





NFL Playoffs: against Steelers, Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon grabbed chance to lead - Arrowhead Pride

The veteran Kansas City running back’s breakout game came at the season’s most important time.

NFC EAST:

Giants head coaching candidates: Taking a closer look at Ralph Vacchiano’s educated guesses - Big Blue View

Who already has their foot in the door?





Eagles questions answered following a solid 2021 season - Bleeding Green Nation

Here’s what we DID learn.





3 biggest disappointments from the Dallas Cowboys 2021 season - Blogging The Boys

Sometimes things just don’t turn out the way the Cowboys hoped.





The Importance of Acquiring a Franchise Quarterback for Washington Has Never Been Higher - Hogs Haven

If watching the first round of the 2021 NFL playoffs was not enough, the importance of finding a franchise quarterback for Washington has never been higher than it is heading into the 2022...

NFC NORTH:

Packers Film Breakdown: Our second look at Jordan Love - Acme Packing Company

Jordan Love got his second stint of extended action on Sunday against the Lions





Breaking down Detroit Lions defensive coordinator options if Aaron Glenn leaves - Pride Of Detroit

Breaking down potential options if the Lions lose Aaron Glenn to a head coaching opportunity this offseason.





ECD’s Chicago Bears HC Search Extravaganza! 2022 Edition - Windy City Gridiron

ECD is now reviewing the confirmed candidates for the Bears’ HC job. And, he has a couple more suggestions too.





Vikings getting Coach/GM interview process underway - Daily Norseman

They’re conducting interviews for both spots

NFC SOUTH:

Sean Payton considered as potential options for Chicago Bears head coach position - Canal Street Chronicles

Considering it all you want - it ain’t happening.





This will be an offseason of Calvin Ridley trade rumors - The Falcoholic

The burner is heating up with multiple NFL insiders discussing the possibility in recent weeks.





Matt Rhule is inconsistent - Cat Scratch Reader

Matt Rhule has been the opposite of everything he has preached as a head coach, and made the Panthers worse for it.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs are moving on - Bucs Nation

The Bucs made quick, easy work of the Philadelphia Eagles - await winner of Monday’s game

NFC WEST:

49ers injury updates: Jimmy Garoppolo has a shoulder sprain; Bosa, Warner, expected to play Saturday - Niners Nation

Jordan Willis has a high-ankle sprain





Cardiac Cards Instead Show No Heart in Humiliating Season Finale Loss to Rams - Revenge of the Birds

@blakemurphy7 talks the brutal loss, one of the worst in Cardinals history, and where the team needs to go from here





Report: Seahawks and Ken Norton Jr. are finished - Field Gulls

Hurtt, Donatell named as potential replacements





Rams-Cardinals INSTANT REACTION: LA keeps changing, keeps winning! - Turf Show Times

The LA Rams featured a lot of players on Monday night who weren’t here last year... or last week