NFC Wildcard Round: Arizona Cardinals @ Las Angeles Rams Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s matchup will be the sixth and last game of the NFL’s wildcard weekend. The final game of the wildcard round features the Arizona Cardinals who will travel west to Inglewood California tonight to take on the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams made it into the 2021 season’s NFC Playoffs by winning their division. The Cardinals, the second-place team in their division earned their berth into the NFC’s playoffs by way of one of three wildcard spots. Arizona ended the season as the fifth seed in the NFC’s playoff seeding and earned the first wildcard spot.

The Rams enter the game as a favorite by just a bit over a field goal. The Rams ended their regular season on a low note, dropping their last game to their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, by a 27 to 24 score at home. Prior to the loss last week the Rams had gone on a five-game winning streak. The Cardinals started out the 2021 season red hot, ripping off seven games in a row. The Cardinals then ended the season by losing four of their last five games including their final game of the season to their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, by a 38 to 30 score.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening’s playoff game, or any of the other upcoming action around the NFL this weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams, and sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Arizona Cardinals (11-6) 2nd NFC West @ Los Angeles Rams (12-5) 1st NFC West