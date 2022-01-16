AFC Wildcard Round: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s matchup will be the fifth of the NFL’s wildcard weekend and the final of three AFC wildcard playoff games. The fifth game out of the six to be played from yesterday through Monday night features the Pittsburgh Steelers who will travel to Missouri this weekend to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs made it into the 2021 season’s AFC playoffs by winning their division. The Steelers, the second-place team in their division earned their berth into the AFC’s playoffs by way of one of three wildcard spots. Pittsburgh took the seventh and last spot in the AFC’s playoff seeding.

The Chiefs enter the weekend as an almost two-touchdown favorite over the Steelers. Kansas City ended the regular season winning nine of their last ten games. Their one loss over that period came to the Tennessee Titans, who are the number one overall seed and have this weekend off, in the second to last game of the season. The Steelers won their final two games of the season over division rivals the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens to barely make it into the playoffs.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening's playoff game, or any of the other upcoming action around the NFL this weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins.

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) 2nd AFC North @ Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) 1st AFC West