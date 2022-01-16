NFL Playoffs 2022: How to watch Sunday’s Wildcard games

The first two games of the NFL’s 2022 Wildcard playoff schedule were held on Saturday, with the Cincinnati Bengals beating the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills demolishing the New England Patriots. Three more games will be played on Sunday, while the sixth game of the weekend will kickoff on Monday night.

Sunday starts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFC’s second-seeded team, hosting the seventh-seeded Philadelphia Eagles. Staying in the NFC for the mid-game in the triple header, the third-seeded Dallas Cowboys host the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon. On Sunday night, the final game in the AFC slate will feature the second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs hosting the seventh-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers.

Monday night will close out the NFC with the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Rams hosting the fifth-seeded Arizona Cardinals.

Next weekend’s Divisional Round will welcome the top seeds from the AFC, the Tennessee Titans, and the NFC, the Green Bay Packers, into the postseason tournament. The matchups for next weekend will be determined by this weekend’s games, with the lowest remaining seeded team facing the top seed from their conference, while the other two teams will then face off. Kickoff times for next week will also be announced later this weekend.

Here is what you need to know to watch this weekend’s games:

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Eastern, Jan. 16, 2022

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

TV Channel: FOX

Stream: FuboTV

Radio: Sirius Channel 82 (Eagles), 81 (Buccaneers), 88 (National); XM: 225 (Eagles), 226 (Buccaneers), 88 (National)

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Odds: Buccaneers -7, O/U: 47 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Weather: Cloudy, 64°F

2021 Matchup: Buccaneers 28-22 at Philadelphia in Week 6

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. Eastern, Jan. 16, 2022

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV Channel: CBS and Nickelodeon

Stream: FuboTV; Paramount+; Amazon Prime Video

Radio: Sirius Channel 82 (49ers), 81 (Cowboys), 88 (National); XM: 225 (49ers), 226 (Cowboys), 88 (National)

Referee: Alex Kemp

Odds: Cowboys -3.5, O/U: 51 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Weather: Clear, 53°F

2021 Matchup: None; Last matchup: Cowboys 41-33 at Dallas, Week 15 2020

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. Eastern, Jan. 16, 2022

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV Channel: NBC

Stream: FuboTV; Peacock

Radio: Sirius Channel 82 (Steelers), 85 (Chiefs), 88 (National); XM: 225 (Steelers), 227 (Chiefs), 88 (National)

Referee: Shawn Smith

Odds: Chiefs -13, O/U: 46.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Weather: Clear, 32°F

2021 Matchup: Chiefs 36-10 at Kansas City, Week 16

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. Eastern, Jan. 17, 2022

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

Stream: FuboTV; ESPN+

Radio: Sirius Channel 81 (Cardinals), 83 (Rams), 88 (National); XM: 226 (Cardinals), 226 (Rams), 88 (National)

Referee: Clay Martin

Odds: Rams -3.5, O/U: 49.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Weather: Cloudy, 58°F

2021 Matchup: Rams 30-23 at Arizona, Week 14; Cardinals 37-20 at Los Angeles, Week 4