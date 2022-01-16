NFC Wildcard Round: Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Thread & Game Information

Today’s early afternoon matchup will be the third of the NFL’s wildcard weekend and the first NFC wildcard playoff game of the weekend. The third game out of the six to be played from yesterday through Monday night features the Philadelphia Eagles who will travel south to Florida this weekend to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers made it into the 2021 season’s NFC Playoffs by winning their division. The Eagles, the second-place team in their division earned their berth into the NFC’s playoffs by way of one of three wildcard spots. Philly took the seventh and last spot in the NFC’s playoff seeding.

The Bucs enter the weekend as more than a touchdown favorite over the Eagles. Tampa Bay ended the season winning seven of their last eight games. Their final game of the season was a blowout win over the Carolina Panthers 41 to 17. The Eagles won four of their last five heading into the playoffs but lost their final regular-season game to their division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys in a blowout 51 to 26.

Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) 2nd NFC East @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) 1st NFC South