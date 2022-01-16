NFC Wildcard Round: San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys Live Thread & Game Information

Today’s afternoon matchup will be the fourth of the NFL’s wildcard weekend and the second of three NFC wildcard playoff games this weekend. The third game out of the six to be played from yesterday through Monday night features the San Francisco 49ers who will travel east to Arlington Texas this weekend to take on the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys made it into the 2021 season’s NFC Playoffs by winning their division. The 49ers, the third-place team in their division earned their berth into the NFC’s playoffs by way of one of three wildcard spots. San Francisco took the sixth and second to the last spot in the NFC’s playoff seeding.

The Cowboys enter the game as a field goal favorite over San Francisco. Dallas ended the season winning five of their last six games. Their final game of the season was a blowout win over their division rival the Philadelphia Eagles, 51 to 26. The 49ers won four of their last five heading into the playoffs including a win over their division rivals the Los Angeles Rams by a 27 to 24 score to end their season.

San Francisco 49ers (10-7) 3rd NFC West @ Dallas Cowboys (12-5) 1st NFC East