AFC Wildcard Round: New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s matchup will be the second of the NFL’s wildcard weekend and the second AFC wildcard playoff game of the day. The second game out of the six to be played from today through Monday night features the New England Patriots who will travel to New York State this weekend to take on the Buffalo Bills in an all AFC East affair. The Bills made it into the 2021 season’s AFC playoffs by winning their division. The Patriots, the second-place team in their division earned their berth into the AFC’s playoffs by way of one of the three wildcard spots. The Patriots ended the season in the second wildcard spot/as the sixth-ranked AFC team in the playoffs.

The Bills enter this game as a field goal and a half favorite. Buffalo ended the regular season on a four-game win streak. The Bills also defeated the Patriots during that four-game run by a score of 33 to 21 in what was a home game for the Patriots. The Bills ended the regular season last week with a 27 to 10 beatdown of the New York Jets. The Patriots on the other hand ended the season losing three of their last four games including a 33 to 24 loss to our very own Miami Dolphins to end their season.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening's playoff game, or any of the other upcoming action around the NFL this weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins.

New England Patriots (10-7) 2nd AFC East @ Buffalo Bills (11-6) 1st AFC East