AFC Wildcard Round: Las Vegas Raiders @ Cincinnati Bengals Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s Wildcard weekend begins this weekend with an AFC matchup. The first game out of the six to be played from today through Monday night features the Las Vegas Raiders who will travel east to Ohio this weekend to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals made it into the 2021 season's AFC playoffs by winning their division, the AFC North. The Raiders, the second-place team in their division, the AFC West, earned their berth into the AFC’s playoffs by way of one of the three wildcard spots. The Raiders ended the season in the first wildcard spot/as the fifth-ranked AFC team in the playoffs.

Despite their identical records, the Cincinnati Bengals are nearly a touchdown favorite going into this afternoon's game. The Raiders enter this game coming off a four-game win streak to end the season including an overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week by 3 points. The Bengals enter this game having won three of their last four games to end the season but dropped their last game to the Cleveland Browns by a 21 to 16 score.

Please use this thread to discuss this afternoon's playoff game, or any of the other upcoming action around the NFL this weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams, and sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) 2nd AFC West @ Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) 1st AFC North