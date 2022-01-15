RapSheet Report: Miami Dolphins plan to keep Tua Tagovailoa as starting QB for 2022 season

According to a report from Ian Rapoport on Saturday morning, the Miami Dolphins plan to keep Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback for the team, “barring some sort of unforeseen occurrence,” for the 2022 season.

“The organization’s belief in him as their starter is considered significant, and it appears the search for a flashy replacement is over,” said the NFL insider.

In recent days, it has been widely reported by many that former Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores, was the main driving force in regards to the organization’s reported interest in trading for Houston Texans starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, despite numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. With Flores out as head coach, so goes Miami’s interest in Watson, it seems.

Rapoport went on to say that Miami’s new head coach - whoever that may be - will “have the opportunity to evaluate every facet of the football team, including the QB.” However, the hope within the organization is to find a head coach who believes in Tua Tagovailoa and is willing to work with the young quarterback to maximize his talents.

Tua’s former offensive coordinator for his freshman season at Alabama - the season where he won the National Championship in legendary fashion - remains a strong candidate for the head coaching gig in South Florida. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, has turned Josh Allen into one of the top quarterbacks in the league over the past couple of seasons, and if he were to get the job in Miami, the hope would be that he could do the same for Tua Tagovailoa.

Regardless of who gets the head coaching job in Miami, it looks like Tua Tagovailoa will get another season to prove that he can be the franchise quarterback the Dolphins have been looking for since Dan Marino hung up his cleats over 20 years ago.