Brian Flores interviewed for Houston Texans head coaching job on Friday

The Houston Texans interviewed former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Friday, the team announced on twitter Friday evening.

The Texans’ gig came open Thursday after the Texans let head coach David Culley go after just one season. General manager Nick Caserio cited “philosophical differences” for the split. Culley was put in an extremely difficult position of winning with a roster severely lacking sufficient talent. Caserio also noted the decision to fire him had nothing to do with the availability of certain coaches, calling them “independent entities”.

As far as the timing of Culley’s firing, the haste to bring in Flores, and the prior connection between Miami and Houston/Deshaun Watson this season (and/or Brian Flores, if you believe certain rumors)....it certainly makes you think twice about the veracity of Caserio’s assertion about them being independent entities.

After also interviewing with the Chicago Bears on Friday, Flores is quickly becoming a hot candidate.