Dolphins request interview with Los Angeles Rams RB Coach Thomas Brown

Miami’s search for a new head coach continues, and owner Stephen Ross seems to be leaning towards an offensive mind. After requesting interviews for 49ers OC Mike McDaniel and Bills OC Brian Daboll in the last few days, the Dolphins have now requested to interview Los Angeles Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown.

The #Dolphins put in a request to interview #Rams RBs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown for their head coaching job, source said.



A former Georgia and NFL running back, Brown reminds some in the league of a young Mike Tomlin. On the rise at age 35. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2022

Most of Brown’s coaching experience comes at the collegiate level, where he served 9 seasons (primarily as a RBs coach), directly coaching the likes of Melvin Gordon and Nick Chubb, respectively. After a short stint as the RBs coach at the University of South Carolina in 2019, Brown eventually joined the Rams in 2020 as their RBs coach. In 2021, Brown took on the additional role of assistant head coach and has worked alongside Rams HC Sean McVay ever since.

While well respected within the Rams organization, Brown has never called plays at the NFL level. His last play-calling gig came in 2015 when he served as the offensive coordinator for the University of Miami.

Brown, 35, has no prior history with the Dolphins, either as a player or as a coach.