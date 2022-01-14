Dolphins head coach search 2022: Eric Bieniemy, Josh McDaniels early favorites to replace Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a search for their next head coach after the team fired Brian Flores one day after the 2021 regular season ended. The move came as a surprise after the Dolphins finished the year 9-8, winning eight of their last nine games, but team owner Stephen Ross indicated their were communication issues within the organization leading to a need for a change. Miami is known to have requested interviews with six coordinators as they begin to throw out a large net to find their next head coach.

The Dolphins have requested interviews with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. Daboll and Frazier are expected to interview on Sunday.

While those six interview requests are the six known coaches Miami is consider, none of them are the favorite for the job, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Instead, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels are both at the top of the list of potential replacements for Flores at +400. Just behind them are Daboll (+500) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich (+600).

The full list includes: