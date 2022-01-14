Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle nominated for 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year Award

A short time ago, Pepsi announced their six finalists for the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year, and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle made the list.

Each week during the 2021 NFL season, nominees were chosen and fans voted for the winner on NFL.com. Those results were used to help determine the finalists, who were selected for their outstanding performances during the 2021 NFL season. The 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie Of The Year award winner will be presented with a specially designed, Pepsi Zero Sugar-themed trophy during Super Bowl LVI festivities in Los Angeles.

During his rookie season, Jaylen Waddle broke the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie, recording 104 receptions in 2021—a record previously held by Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Anquan Boldin. Boldin broke the record in 2003 when he caught 101 of 165 targets for 1,377 yards (13.6 YPC) and eight touchdowns.

For comparison sake, Waddle caught 104 of 140 targets for 1,015 yards (9.8 YPC) and seven touchdowns (1 rushing touchdown).

Waddle joins Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts as this year’s finalists.

Here’s how fans can vote for Jaylen Waddle—or any of the other 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year candidates.

How To Vote: Fans can vote now through the end of the voting period on January 31 in the following two ways: Casting their online ballot at NFL.com/voting/rookies/rookie-of-the-year. Tweet the first and last name of the player along with #PepsiROY or tweet the player’s official Twitter handle using #PepsiROY.

Waddle was impressive as a rookie, proving to be the game-changing player the Dolphins had hoped he’d be when they traded back up to acquire the 5th overall pick. The hope now is that whoever takes over as the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins can take this offense—and Jaylen Waddle’s game—to the next level.

What are your thoughts on this year’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year candidates? Do you think Jaylen Waddle has a legit chance of winning? Will you vote for Miami’s star wide receiver, or will another nominee get your vote? How do you feel about Miami’s head coaching search? Let us know in the comments section below!