Miami Dolphins to interview a pair of head coach candidates from Buffalo on Sunday

The Buffalo Bills are dealing with two AFC East rivals this weekend.

NFL Wild Card Round weekend pits the Bills against the Patriots on Saturday. On Sunday, however, the team’s offensive and defensive coordinators will interview for Miami’s open head coach position.

Peter Schrager, a senior national writer for FoxSports.com, noted that both Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier will end the weekend chatting with general manager Chris Grier.

Some interview timings… Get your day planners and trackers out—



FRIDAY: Ex-Dolphins HC Brian Flores with the Bears



SUNDAY: BILLS OC Brian Daboll with the Dolphins



SUNDAY: BILLS DC Leslie Frazier with the Dolphins @gmfb @nflnetwork — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 13, 2022

Frazier is the sixth name added to Miami’s list of interview requests. San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, along with Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph are the other coaches linked to the team.

“I think if you look at our roster, I think we have a very fine, excellent roster of young players. This was all done in the last three years,” owner Stephen Ross said while meeting with the press on Jan. 10. “We had an old, aging roster before that was leading us nowhere but to mediocrity and I think that if you look at our roster today, you see our salary cap and the players we have, I think we are well suited for the future.”

The team, with its talented roster and nearly $70 million in cap space, should make Miami an appealing destination for potential coaches.

“We’re going to look for the best man,” Ross said. “Certainly having the experience always helps. I’m sure, if we believe we found somebody that is exceptional that’s been a coordinator or some other position in football, I certainly would look at that very seriously. Our mind is open. We’re looking for someone that could work together in taking this roster and taking it to its next level.”