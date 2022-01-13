2022 NFL Head Coaching Odds: Buffalo Bills’ Brian Daboll early favorite to be next head coach of the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have officially started their search for the 14th head coach in franchise history, and several candidates have slowly begun to emerge. The question on everyone’s mind now is simple:

Who will the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins be?

Furthermore, many of us want to know whether or not it will be a first-time head coach or a veteran. We want to know if the next head coach will be an offensive or defensive ‘guru’—but again, what we really want to know is who will be the next head coach of our beloved Dolphins.

Unfortunately, I don’t have those answers. Heck, I’m not even sure I know who the front runner is at this point in the coaching carousel. But like with anything sports, the people in Vegas always seem to know something.

Here are the current odds from BetOnline.AG

(Last updated Today)

Updated odds for next #FinsUp HC from @betonline_ag:



Brian Daboll (+200)

Mike McDaniel (+500)

Doug Pederson (+500)

Byron Leftwich (+700)

Eric Bieniemy (+750)

Kellen Moore (+750)

Jim Harbaugh (+800)

Todd Bowles (+900)

Nathaniel Hackett (+900)

Kevin O'Connell (16/1) — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) January 13, 2022

The odds over at Bovada are slightly different, but the most noticeable difference is San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniels at +1400 odds. (eye emoji)

(Last updated Tuesday)

here are the odds on who will be the @miamidolphins next HC according to @bovadaofficial pic.twitter.com/SYRkpwSuNU — josh houtz (@houtz) January 13, 2022

For those who don’t remember, Brian Flores’ odds of becoming the Dolphins’ next head coach back in 2019 were a long shot. ( I looked it up, they were 20/1 at one time) They remained a long shot even after our very own Matthew Cannata reported he was in line to become the next head coach of the Dolphins on an episode of Phinsider Radio.

So could another one of these long-shot candidates ultimately be the coach owner Stephen Ross and general manager Chris Grier covet?

Stay tuned!

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins’ search for their 14th head coach in franchise history? Do you have a favorite candidate? Would you prefer an offensive or defensive minded head coach? Are you open to a first-time head coach, or would you like the Dolphins to bring in an experienced coach? Let us know in the comments section below!