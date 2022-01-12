Dolphins 2022 schedule: Opponents set for next year

In case you missed it, there has been a little Miami Dolphins news to start this first week of the offseason. While the NFL playoffs are still ongoing, everything surrounding the Dolphins is focused on the search for the team’s next head coach. After the surprise firing of Brian Flores on Monday, there are reports of the team looking to schedule interviews with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

All of that pushed off some of the regular scheduled items from us here at The Phinsider. One of those was just updating the Dolphins’ 2022 opponents list. While the schedule will not be released until sometime in the spring, the opponents for each team are based on a rotation of division matchups.

For the AFC East in 2022, they will face all of the AFC North and NFC North. Each team within the division will also face the team that finished in the same relative position within the AFC South, AFC West, and, as part of the league’s 17-game scheduling of inter-conference matchups, the NFC West. Finally, add in the six games against the other teams within the AFC East, and you can build the entire list of opponents for 2022.

The Dolphins’ 2022 opponents, with the home and away breakdown, are:

Home games

Away games