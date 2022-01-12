Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots will get extra draft picks if Jerod Mayo leaves to become a head coach - Pats Pulpit

The Denver Broncos requested an interview with Mayo this week.





Jets Own Picks 4, 10, 35, and 38 in the 2022 NFL Draft - Gang Green Nation

The regular season is over, which means we have clarity on NFL Draft positioning.

The New York Jets currently own four picks in the top forty in 2022. Their own pick falls fourth overall. The Jets...





Bills vs Patriots betting odds: Buffalo opens as early favorites over New England - Buffalo Rumblings

Oddsmakers like the Bills

AFC NORTH:

The Ravens are hungry and ready run it back in 2022 - Baltimore Beatdown

After a turbulent 2021 season like no other, Baltimore is chomping at the bit to get healthy and back at it.





Winning ugly was a perfect way for the Steelers to make the playoffs - Behind the Steel Curtain

The 2021 Steelers won all nine games in an ugly fashion during the regular season—including a 16-13 overtime win against the Ravens in Week 18—but in the end, it was enough to secure a spot in the postseason.





Bengals Roster News on Joe Mixon, Vonn Bell, Trey Hendrickson and more ahead of Raiders clash - Cincy Jungle

Huge news as the Bengals get set to face the Raiders in the Wild Card Round.





BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Good news - Browns sweep Bengals in win. Bad news - Browns to watch Cincy in playoffs - Dawgs By Nature

End of a very frustrating season

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Titans (This is the End) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the masthead joins together to write about the last Houston Texans game of the 2021 NFL Season.





2021 NFL Playoffs: Potential opponents for Titans in AFC’s divisional round - Music City Miracles

The field is set and now the Tennessee Titans get to play the waiting game during their first-round playoff bye. They won’t know who their opponent is until the games that are played on Wild Card...





Clowns, at rest - Big Cat Country

Imagine being the Indianapolis Colts.

Imagine being the dolts (rhymes with Colts) that lost to this team. That team. The...





Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Can’t Quite Commit to QB Carson Wentz Entering Early Offseason - Stampede Blue

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich didn’t necessarily provide incumbent starting quarterback Carson Wentz a ringing endorsement on Monday following the team’s downright embarrassing...

AFC WEST:

Vic Fangio’s loyalty was his undoing with 2021 Denver Broncos - Mile High Report

He went down with the ship when it may not have been entirely necessary.





Chargers Schedule: 2022 opponents finalized - Bolts From The Blue

See who the Bolts will face in 2022.





Raiders playoffs: Daniel Carlson clutch again - Silver And Black Pride

Forget Daniel Jones, Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson is the true Danny Dimes





Against NFL’s hardest schedule, Chiefs completed a remarkable season - Arrowhead Pride

The way Kansas City came back to make the playoffs is something we should remember for a long time.

NFC EAST:

Joe Judge fired by Giants after 2 seasons as head coach - Big Blue View

Giants will move on after disastrous 4-13 season





Nick Sirianni is the only rookie head coach in the 2022 NFL playoffs - Bleeding Green Nation

Business is blooming.





What the Cowboys beatdown of the Eagles meant for Dallas - Blogging The Boys

Dallas had lots to try and figure out for the playoffs.





Washington Football Team Vs. New York Giants (Game Two) - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

In what may have been the most boring first three quarters I have seen in quite some time, Washington, in fitting fashion, finished off the lowly Giants in what was their last game ever as The...

NFC NORTH:

Packers expected to designate Za’Darius Smith for return from injured reserve this week - Acme Packing Company

The All-Pro pass-rusher is trending towards playing when the Packers take the field in the Divisional playoffs.





Detroit Lions part ways with OC Anthony Lynn: ‘It just wasn’t a fit’ - Pride Of Detroit

Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained what went wrong in Lynn’s one year in Detroit and talked about what’s next.





“Be You” - Windy City Gridiron

ECD summarizes Matt Nagy’s career with the Chicago Bears, and offers insight as to what went wrong for the once promising hire and 2018 NFL Coach of the Year.





Minnesota Vikings fire head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman - Daily Norseman

The axe has officially fallen

NFC SOUTH:

Saints Win, but Narrowly Miss the Playoffs - Canal Street Chronicles

Oh...and the Saints badly need a quarterback





Falcons sign former CFL WR Brayden Lenius - The Falcoholic

Atlanta’s going to take an offseason look at a 25-year-old former Roughrider.





The Optimist: the Panthers 2021 is over, 2022 has to be different - Cat Scratch Reader

No matter what, the offense is going to look different next season.





Healthy Beginnings: Who Might Return for the Bucs in Wild Card Round? - Bucs Nation

Win or go home means all available hands on deck, for Tampa Bay

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Peter King awards Kyle Shanahan as his Coach of the Week for his comeback victory over the Rams - Niners Nation

After the team performance, it’s tough to argue





Arizona Cardinals open as underdogs in wildcard matchup with Los Angeles Rams - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have had quite the roller coaster of a season and now we get to the actual ride.

While many have not been able to enjoy the 11-6 season because it started at 7-0 and finished...





Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI - Field Gulls

Hours after the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals down in Glendale, Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested by Washington State Troopers on suspicion of DUI.

ESPN has the...





Rams lose to 49ers again: 4 things I learned from 6th straight SF loss - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay takes the blame, Cooper Kupp carries the team