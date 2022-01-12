Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots will get extra draft picks if Jerod Mayo leaves to become a head coach - Pats Pulpit
The Denver Broncos requested an interview with Mayo this week.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Own Picks 4, 10, 35, and 38 in the 2022 NFL Draft - Gang Green Nation
The regular season is over, which means we have clarity on NFL Draft positioning.
The New York Jets currently own four picks in the top forty in 2022. Their own pick falls fourth overall. The Jets...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Bills vs Patriots betting odds: Buffalo opens as early favorites over New England - Buffalo Rumblings
Oddsmakers like the Bills
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
The Ravens are hungry and ready run it back in 2022 - Baltimore Beatdown
After a turbulent 2021 season like no other, Baltimore is chomping at the bit to get healthy and back at it.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Winning ugly was a perfect way for the Steelers to make the playoffs - Behind the Steel Curtain
The 2021 Steelers won all nine games in an ugly fashion during the regular season—including a 16-13 overtime win against the Ravens in Week 18—but in the end, it was enough to secure a spot in the postseason.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals Roster News on Joe Mixon, Vonn Bell, Trey Hendrickson and more ahead of Raiders clash - Cincy Jungle
Huge news as the Bengals get set to face the Raiders in the Wild Card Round.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Good news - Browns sweep Bengals in win. Bad news - Browns to watch Cincy in playoffs - Dawgs By Nature
End of a very frustrating season
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Titans (This is the End) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the masthead joins together to write about the last Houston Texans game of the 2021 NFL Season.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
2021 NFL Playoffs: Potential opponents for Titans in AFC’s divisional round - Music City Miracles
The field is set and now the Tennessee Titans get to play the waiting game during their first-round playoff bye. They won’t know who their opponent is until the games that are played on Wild Card...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Clowns, at rest - Big Cat Country
Imagine being the Indianapolis Colts.
Imagine being the dolts (rhymes with Colts) that lost to this team. That team. The...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Can’t Quite Commit to QB Carson Wentz Entering Early Offseason - Stampede Blue
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich didn’t necessarily provide incumbent starting quarterback Carson Wentz a ringing endorsement on Monday following the team’s downright embarrassing...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Vic Fangio’s loyalty was his undoing with 2021 Denver Broncos - Mile High Report
He went down with the ship when it may not have been entirely necessary.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers Schedule: 2022 opponents finalized - Bolts From The Blue
See who the Bolts will face in 2022.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders playoffs: Daniel Carlson clutch again - Silver And Black Pride
Forget Daniel Jones, Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson is the true Danny Dimes
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Against NFL’s hardest schedule, Chiefs completed a remarkable season - Arrowhead Pride
The way Kansas City came back to make the playoffs is something we should remember for a long time.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Joe Judge fired by Giants after 2 seasons as head coach - Big Blue View
Giants will move on after disastrous 4-13 season
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Nick Sirianni is the only rookie head coach in the 2022 NFL playoffs - Bleeding Green Nation
Business is blooming.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
What the Cowboys beatdown of the Eagles meant for Dallas - Blogging The Boys
Dallas had lots to try and figure out for the playoffs.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Washington Football Team Vs. New York Giants (Game Two) - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven
In what may have been the most boring first three quarters I have seen in quite some time, Washington, in fitting fashion, finished off the lowly Giants in what was their last game ever as The...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers expected to designate Za’Darius Smith for return from injured reserve this week - Acme Packing Company
The All-Pro pass-rusher is trending towards playing when the Packers take the field in the Divisional playoffs.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions part ways with OC Anthony Lynn: ‘It just wasn’t a fit’ - Pride Of Detroit
Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained what went wrong in Lynn’s one year in Detroit and talked about what’s next.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
“Be You” - Windy City Gridiron
ECD summarizes Matt Nagy’s career with the Chicago Bears, and offers insight as to what went wrong for the once promising hire and 2018 NFL Coach of the Year.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Minnesota Vikings fire head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman - Daily Norseman
The axe has officially fallen
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints Win, but Narrowly Miss the Playoffs - Canal Street Chronicles
Oh...and the Saints badly need a quarterback
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons sign former CFL WR Brayden Lenius - The Falcoholic
Atlanta’s going to take an offseason look at a 25-year-old former Roughrider.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Optimist: the Panthers 2021 is over, 2022 has to be different - Cat Scratch Reader
No matter what, the offense is going to look different next season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Healthy Beginnings: Who Might Return for the Bucs in Wild Card Round? - Bucs Nation
Win or go home means all available hands on deck, for Tampa Bay
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Peter King awards Kyle Shanahan as his Coach of the Week for his comeback victory over the Rams - Niners Nation
After the team performance, it’s tough to argue
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals open as underdogs in wildcard matchup with Los Angeles Rams - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals have had quite the roller coaster of a season and now we get to the actual ride.
While many have not been able to enjoy the 11-6 season because it started at 7-0 and finished...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI - Field Gulls
Hours after the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals down in Glendale, Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested by Washington State Troopers on suspicion of DUI.
ESPN has the...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams lose to 49ers again: 4 things I learned from 6th straight SF loss - Turf Show Times
Sean McVay takes the blame, Cooper Kupp carries the team
