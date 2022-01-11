Dolphins request to interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore and Cardinals DC Vance Joseph

Two more names have been added to the list of candidates for the Miami Dolphins head coach position. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Miami has put in requests to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Moore, 33, is a former NFL quarterback who played in the league for six seasons after going undrafted out of Boise State in 2012. He spent three years with the Detroit Lions, but never took a snap before moving on to Dallas, where he spent three more seasons. Moore played in three games with the Cowboys, starting two. Following his retirement as a player, he was immediately hired as the team’s quarterbacks coach under then-head coach Jason Garrett. After one season, he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Following Garrett’s dismissal from the team, Moore was retained as offensive coordinator under head coach Mike McCarthy and is seen as one of the league’s brightest young offensive minds, especially given his role both as a veteran player mentor and as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in helping to develop superstar quarterback Dak Prescott. The Jacksonville Jaguars have already completed a head coaching interview with Moore, and the Denver Broncos reportedly have requested one as well.

Joseph, 44, spent two years as an NFL cornerback before going into coaching. After several years in the college ranks, he joined the San Francisco 49ers as an assistant defensive backs coach. He then served as defensive backs coach for the 49ers, Houston Texans, and Cincinnati Bengals before Adam Gase brought Joseph to Miami to serve as defensive coordinator. As one of the league’s rising defensive-minded coaching stars, Joseph remained in Miami for just one season before he was hired to be the Denver Broncos head coach in 2017.

Joseph lasted just two seasons in Denver, posting an 11-21 record. While Denver’s defense improved mightily in Joseph’s second season, his offense never got off the ground in either year, due in large part to the team’s inability to find a quality starting quarterback. Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch, and Case Keenum all started games in Joseph’s two seasons with the team. Since his dismissal from the Broncos, Joseph has served as defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals under Kliff Kingsbury. Joseph’s defensive units have ranked 28th, 12th, and 11th from 2019 - 2021 respectively. As of the writing of this article, Miami is the only team who has requested an interview with Joseph during this head coach hiring cycle.

Miami has now sent in requests to interview five head coaching candidates: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Moore, and Joseph. Stay tuned to thephinsider.com for more news on the Miami Dolphins head coach search.

