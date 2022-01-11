Dolphins request interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

It seemed like the Miami Dolphins would pursue an offensive-minded coach after firing Brian Flores on Monday — that isn’t necessarily the case.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Dolphins put in a request to interview Dan Quinn, the defensive coordinator in Dallas.

The #Dolphins put in a request to interview #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for their head coaching job, per source.



Four teams have sent out interview slips so far, and DQ is on all four lists. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

Quinn arrived in Dallas prior to the 2021 season after serving as the head coach in Atlanta from 2015 until 2020. He was Miami’s defensive line coach for two years before spending the 2007-08 seasons in the same role for the New York Jets.

Quinn’s familiarity with the AFC East includes New England, which overcame a 28-3 deficit to defeat Atlanta in the 2016 Super Bowl.

Lastly, Quinn was the defensive coordinator for Seattle in 2013, which led the league in fewest points allowed, fewest yards allowed and takeaways. Seattle won the Super Bowl that season.

With the talent on Miami’s defense, giving Quinn the keys to the ship is appealing. However, the team requested an interview with Mike McDaniel, offensive coordinator for the 49ers, as general manager Chris Grier looks to improve an offense that has struggled in recent memory.