Dolphins Request Interview With Mike McDaniel

It’s been rather quiet on the Dolphins front since they fired Brian Flores yesterday. Last night we saw that the team had put in a request to interview Brian Daboll, the Bills offensive coordinator. Well it looks like the Dolphins are looking to talk to another offensive minded coach:

The #Dolphins put in a request to interview #49ers OC Mike McDaniel for their head coaching job, per source.



The Yale grad is Kyle Shanahan's longtime right-hand man and run-game guru. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

The team hopes to interview Mike McDaniel, who has been with Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers since 2017. At first, McDaniel was the run game coordinator and eventually promoted to offensive coordinator after the departure of Mike LaFleur, who took the Jets offensive coordinator job. Shanahan still calls the offensive plays on a weekly basis, but McDaniel plays a big part in creating the 49ers game plan each week.

You may recognize McDaniel’s name from last offseason when Brian Flores was looking for a new offensive coordinator. McDaniel was one of the handful of names who was to be interviewed, but was quickly promoted to the 49ers OC and did not end up interviewing.