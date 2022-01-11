Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores will interview with Bears

Brian Flores was let go by the Miami Dolphins on Monday and it doesn’t seem like he’ll be out of work for too long.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Flores is set to interview for the Bears head coaching job.

Former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores is set to interview for the #Bears head coaching job, per source.



After his surprise dismissal Monday, Flores is expected to be hot in this cycle. Chicago gets the first confirmed interview. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

Some other coaches linked to the Bears are Dan Quinn, defensive coordinator for the Cowboys, Matt Eberflus, defensive coordinator for the Colts, Todd Bowles, defensive coordinator for the Bucs, and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

#Bears current GM/HC interview list:



HC:

- Brian Flores

- Doug Pederson

- Dan Quinn

- Matt Eberflus

- Nathaniel Hackett

- Byron Leftwich

- Todd Bowles

- Brian Daboll

- Leslie Frazier



GM:

- Ed Dodds

- Morocco Brown

- Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

- Glenn Cook — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 11, 2022

Additionally, both the Dolphins and Bears requested permission to interview Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Brian Flores finished with a record of 24-25 over his three seasons with the Miami Dolphins before the team’s owner, Stephen Ross, decided it was time to do in a new direction.

“Well, I’ve been looking at this over three years now and watching the organization grow. I think an organization can only function if it is collaborative and it works well together,” Ross said on Monday. “I don’t think that we were really working well as an organization that it would take to really win consistently at the NFL level.

“I think if you look at our roster, I think we have a very fine, excellent roster of young players. This was all done in the last three years. We had an old, aging roster before that was leading us nowhere but to mediocrity and I think that if you look at our roster today, you see our salary cap and the players we have, I think we are well suited for the future.”

The Dolphins, Bears, Vikings and Broncos have all opened coaching searches since Week 18 ended on Sunday.